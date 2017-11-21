Ray Allen Files Court Motion Claiming He Was Catfished, Stalked

Strap in for a Ray Allen appearance on MTV.

Though maybe not quite at that degree yet, the former NBA sharpshooter is going through court proceedings claiming he was “catfished.” Catfishing refers to the world of online dating, in which one (or occasionally both) individual pretends to be somebody they are not. The term gained further traction upon a documentary named “Catfish” becoming a popular show by the same name on MTV.

The claim on Allen’s behalf is actually a counter suit after the other individual, Bryant Coleman, filed a claim Monday stating Allen was harassing him. But according to Allen’s motion filed Tuesday, Coleman was making threats against his family and attempting to extort money from him.

In Allen’s motion, the details show a pretty in-depth attempt by Coleman to weasel his way into Allen’s life.

“He posted about Ray’s wife, Ray’s children, Ray’s dog, Ray’s homes, Ray’s wife’s restaurant, and numerous other personal items,” Allen said in the motion. “Coleman not only posted about these things, he would actually post while physically located inside Ray’s wife’s restaurant in Orlando. And he would make sure they knew it, tagging Ray and his wife on those posts.”

It’s certainly a convoluted process that will take some time to sort out. But maybe by the end of this there will finally be someone on the Earth who loathes Allen more deeply than Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett.

Thumbnail Photo Via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images