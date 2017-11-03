Red Sox Begin To Fill Out Coaching Staff By Naming Ron Roenicke As Bench Coach

Alex Cora hasn’t even enjoyed the Houston Astros’ World Series parade, and he’s already assembling his coaching staff for the Boston Red Sox.

Cora, who was named as the Red Sox’s new manager Oct. 22, decided on former Milwaukee Brewers manager Ron Roenicke as his bench coach, the team announced Thursday, via The Providence Journal.

Roenicke spent parts of five seasons managing the Milwaukee Brewers, including leading them to the 2011 National League Central division title. He spent the past two seasons as the third base coach for the Los Angeles Angels.

Boston also named Tom Goodwin as first base coach and outfield instructor. Carlos Febles, who has been managing Double-A Portland for the past two seasons, will be the third base coach and infield instructor. The Red Sox also retained Dana LeVangie as the bullpen coach.

The Red Sox have yet to name pitching and hitting coaches after Carl Willis and Chili Davis left for other opportunities.

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski noted that Roenicke was a suggestion made by Cora, who has no managerial experience, and he believes he will be a great fit alongside the new manager.

“He’s an ideal right-hand man for Alex,” Dombrowski said, per The Providence Journal.

Dombrowski also noted that Victor Rodriguez, Ruben Amaro Jr. and Gary DiSarcina would not be returning to the staff.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images