Red Sox Hall Of Fame 2018 Class Headlined By Mike Lowell, Kevin Youkilis, Derek Lowe

The Boston Red Sox’s Hall of Fame class in 2018 will feature a trio of the most decorated players in franchise history.

Mike Lowell, Kevin Youkilis, Derek Lowe and John Frank “Buck” Freeman were named Red Sox Hall of Famers on Thursday. Alfonso “Al” Green will go in as a non-uniformed inductee. Also, the “Memorable Red Sox Moment” for 2018 is the major league debut of Pumpsie Green in 1959, as he became the first African-American player in team history.

All three players served huge roles in turning around the Red Sox’s fortunes after a century of heartache. Lowe played the biggest role of the three in “Reversing the Curse” and helping the Sox win the World Series in 2004, their first since 1918.

Lowe, a two-time All-Star, started two of the most important games in franchise history. He got the ball in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series and then again pitched Game 4 of the World Series in 2004. The Red Sox won both games, and Lowe became the only pitcher in major league history to win all three series-clinching games in a single postseason.

Youkilis won a ring with that 2004 team, but he didn’t really make his presence felt until a few years later. A three-time All-Star, Youkilis twice finished in the top 10 in MVP voting and won a Gold Glove at first base for Boston in 2007. During that postseason, Youkilis went 11-for-22 with three home runs in the ALCS on the way to Boston winning the World Series.

Lowell also played a massive role on that 2007 club. He finished fifth in league MVP voting behind 21 home runs and 120 RBIs and was even better in the Fall Classic. Lowell won the 2007 World Series MVP award after hitting .400 (6-for-15) with a home run and four RBIs as Boston swept the Colorado Rockies for its second title in four seasons.

