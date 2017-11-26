Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Apparently Can Hit Golf Balls Really Far, Too

Is there anything Mookie Betts can’t do?

The Boston Red Sox outfielder is a two-time American League Gold Glove Award winner, a Most Valuable Player award runner-up and a professional bowler who casually bowls perfect 300s. So, it should come as little surprise that Betts also is a decent golfer.

Watch him send a ball into orbit at a driving range in Nashville:

I do it all…🤷🏽‍♂️🏌🏽‍♂️ A post shared by Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) on Nov 25, 2017 at 8:53pm PST

OK, Betts is no Happy Gilmore, but 213 yards still is nothing to snuff at.

Personally, we’re just waiting for the day when we find out Betts is an aspiring professional gamer, like Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images