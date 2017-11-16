Report: Ezekiel Elliott Withdraws Appeal, Will Serve Six-Game Suspension

The back-and-forth between Ezekiel Elliott, the NFL, and the courts looks to be drawing to a close.

NFL media’s Ian Rapoport was informed Wednesday through Elliott’s agents that the running back is withdrawing his appeal of the recent Second Circuit Court — which upheld his suspension — and will finish serving his six game suspension.

Here’s the statement, via Rapoport.

Big news: #Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is withdrawing his appeal, his agents Rocky Arceneaux and Frank Salzano tell me. Elliott will serve his full 6-game suspension. The statement: pic.twitter.com/BV3jPyX4ap — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2017

Elliott has served just one game of the suspension as he’s gone through the appeals process. The Cowboys got dismantled by the Falcons 27-7 in Week 10. In that time, the last thing reported about the running back was he left the country to clear his head.

Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images