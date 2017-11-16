Report: Ezekiel Elliott Withdraws Appeal, Will Serve Six-Game Suspension

The back-and-forth between Ezekiel Elliott, the NFL, and the courts looks to be drawing to a close.
NFL media’s Ian Rapoport was informed Wednesday through Elliott’s agents that the running back is withdrawing his appeal of the recent Second Circuit Court — which upheld his suspension — and will finish serving his six game suspension.
Here’s the statement, via Rapoport.
Elliott has served just one game of the suspension as he’s gone through the appeals process. The Cowboys got dismantled by the Falcons 27-7 in Week 10. In that time, the last thing reported about the running back was he left the country to clear his head.
Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images
