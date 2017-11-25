Report: Shohei Otani Sends Memo To Each Team To Determine Potential Fit

It’s going to take more than just heaps of cash to sign Japanese superstar Shohei Otani.

Otani, who has hit and pitched at a high level for the Nippon Ham Fighters, has turned into one of the most desirable free agents this offseason. And beginning Dec. 1, teams will be able to pay the $20 million posting fee to try to sign the player.

And on Friday, a memo was sent to all 30 Major League Baseball teams asking them to answer a slew of different questions — all the while not making any mention of finances.

According to ESPN, among some of the questions asked include how Otani would be used by a team, the resources available for the 23-year-old’s cultural assimilation into the city he would be playing in, and why the team is even a good choice for him to sign with.

The questions underscore that while money will certainly play a role in signing Otani, it won’t be the only factor, who wants to continue to play both ways in MLB.

Teams will likely pull out all the stops to paint the best possible photo of their organization for the potential to win Otani’s services, and for good reason. In 2017, he hit .332 over 65 games. He’s also posted a 2.52 career ERA over his 543 career innings.

