Return Of The Cat: Tiger Woods Reportedly Out-Driving Dustin Johnson

We are less than a week away from Tiger Woods’ return to competitive golf, and if fans weren’t already fired up for his return, they will be after the latest update on his game.

Woods played golf Friday with world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, President Donald Trump and Brad Faxon, and the golf analyst gave a glowing review of Woods’ rebuilt swing.

“Tiger looked great to me,” Faxon writes. “I was impressed with how far he hit the ball. Probably on the 10 holes that they were both hitting driver, Tiger hit it past Dustin half the time and Dustin hit it past Tiger half the time. He looked great. I think more than anything, he looked at ease. He was not concerned about swinging hard and going at it with driver. The ball flight, the sound off the club, all of it was right there.”

Johnson averaged 315 yards off the tee last season, so if Woods is keeping up with him without feeling pain in his surgically repaired back then it could be the start of a true comeback for the 14-time major champion.

Faxon was impressed with Woods’ game, but he believes everyone should temper expectations.

“So, I witnessed first-hand what Fowler saw — A pain-free Tiger that looked like he was able to hit the golf ball and will be able to be in the mix again,” Faxon added. “I don’t want to make it sound like I’m saying he’s going to win next week. It’s obviously different playing a fun, casual round like this as opposed to a tournament. But he’s in a great place mentally and physically.”

Here’s a video of Woods swinging his driver Sunday:

Woods will tee it up in the Hero World Challenge on Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports Images