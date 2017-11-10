Richard Sherman Injury: Seahawks Star Tears Achilles, Done For Season

The Legion of Boom will be without one of its founding members for the rest of the season.

During the third quarter of the Seattle Seahawks’ 22-16 win of the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night, Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman left the game with what looked like a serious foot injury. After the game, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll confirmed the 29-year-old ruptured his Achilles tendon and is out for the season.

“No coming back from that until you get surgery,” Carroll told reporters after the game, via ESPN. “(He) couldn’t even walk. He’s been a bastion of consistency, competitiveness and toughness. We’re going to miss the heck out of him.”

Seahawks fans only had to watch Sherman’s reactions to know the prognosis wasn’t good.

Sherman took to Twitter on Friday to share his thoughts on the injury.

The three-time All-Pro selection also texted ESPN’s Josina Anderson, saying “I’m gonna be back with a vengeance.”

As for the game itself, Seattle moved to 6-3 after picking up a huge win against their NFC West rival. The game also included one of the top highlights of the 2017 NFL season thus far, thanks to Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

