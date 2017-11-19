Richard Sherman Throws Shade At Bills Over Decision To Bench Tyrod Taylor

Richard Sherman isn’t about to let the Buffalo Bills off the hook.

The Bills made a puzzling decision to bench quarterback Tyrod Taylor this week, opting to give rookie signal-caller Nathan Peterman the nod instead.

The fifth-round selection out of the University of Pittsburgh didn’t get off to a hot start against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, though. Peterman threw a pick-six on the Bills’ first possession and followed that up with another interception on his second possession.

Sherman, who ruptured his Achilles during the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 10 win over the Arizona Cardinals, was waiting for the move to backfire on Buffalo.

So they bench my guy @TyrodTaylor and the guy they bring in has already thrown 2picks with 10mins left in the 1st. Great decision — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) November 19, 2017

Peterman threw his third interception of the first quarter, and Sherman wondered if he would get a worse punishment than Taylor, who was benched after throwing for 56 yards in a Week 10 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Wonder what they are gonna say after this game about @TyrodTaylor …. one bad game and he’s benched. Do you cut the new guy after this half? — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) November 19, 2017

Sherman does have a point.

It was a curious decision for the 5-4 Bills to bench a veteran quarterback after one bad game when they are firmly in the playoff hunt.

Perhaps coach Sean McDermott will go back to Taylor by halftime of Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images