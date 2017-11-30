Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Makes Kyle Larson Fall, Hit Stage Hard In Las Vegas

Everybody plays pranks on their friends. But if you and your friend both are NASCAR drivers, that leads to some very public embarrassment.

Kyle Larson received a brutal reminder of that Wednesday in Las Vegas.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver was set to take part in a live Q&A on Wednesday. Beforehand, however, Larson’s buddy, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., made him the butt of his joke by pulling his chair out from under him.

Was it juvenile? Perhaps.

Do we care? Not even a little.

Lol…Harvick just pulled Larson’s chair as he tried to sit down. I missed it but this is the aftermath. Larson went down hard and says he has an injured butt. pic.twitter.com/VymrfUDGSK — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) November 30, 2017

(Gluck later tweeted to correct that it was Stenhouse, not Kevin Harvick, made Larson hit the deck.)

This just goes to show, it’s always your closest friends that will take it upon themselves to knock you down a peg so you stay humble.

Larson recently finished off the 2017 season as strong as he started it, with a commanding drive in the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

