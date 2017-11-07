Ricky Stenhouse Jr. To Run Robert Yates Tribute Paint Scheme At Phoenix

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Roush Fenway Racing are helping the NASCAR community grieve the loss of one of the legends of stock car racing.

Stenhouse is set to run a paint scheme honoring legendary engine builder Robert Yates during Sunday’s Can-Am 500 at Phoenix Raceway, Roush Fenway announced Monday in a press release.

Yates, who died Oct. 3 following a one-year battle with liver cancer, won at Phoenix both in 1991 and 1992. The No. 17’s paint job, which Stenhouse said will be a “really cool” way to honor Yates, is inspired by the car in which he won those races.

“The entire NASCAR community has lost a pillar of our sport with the passing of Robert Yates,” Jack Roush said in a statement. “Robert was true to all he held dear — a fierce competitor, a dedicated and inspired leader and a passionate family man. For me he was the type of competitor that brought out the best in everyone around him and he was a wonderful partner and friend. I am very fortunate to have been able to team up with, and learn from, Robert Yates.”

In memory of our friend Robert#RobertStrong pic.twitter.com/WsUyyWgIpj — Roush Fenway Racing (@roushfenway) November 7, 2017

Although RFR’s gesture will undoubtedly help the sport as a whole reflect on the Hall of Famer’s career, few appreciate it as much as Yates’ son, Doug, who heads Roush Yates Engines.

“Our family would like to thank everyone at Roush Fenway Racing for the special paint scheme at Phoenix Raceway to honor my dad Robert Yates and his legendary career in NASCAR,” Yates said in a statement.

