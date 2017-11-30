Rob Gronkowski Has Jumped Through Tables, But Not At Bills Tailgates

FOXBORO, Mass. — Rob Gronkowski left Bills Mafia the moment he was drafted by the New England Patriots, but there’s definitely still a little bit of Buffalo left in the big tight end.

Gronkowski grew up 20 minutes from New Era Field, formerly known as Ralph Wilson Stadium, in Orchard Park, N.Y., where fans are known for their rowdy tailgates. There’s a guy who gets condiments dumped on him before games, and fans are known for jumping through folding tables, WWE-style, before games.

So, has Gronk ever yelled, “Get the tables!” before a Bills game?

“Not at a tailgate, but I have been through tables before, for sure,” Gronkowski said Thursday.

So, in what setting?

“Like family get togethers,” Gronkowski said casually. “I’ve definitely been growing up through tables.”

Of course. As one does. “Growing Up Through Tables” might be the perfect name for Gronkowski’s next book.

One of the tight end’s best friends is WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley. Gronkowski participated in WrestleMania this spring.

Gronkowski still loves the energy of #BillsMafia.

“They are wild, for sure,” Gronkowski said. “I mean, I grew up there. That could explain myself a little bit in my early 20s, if that makes sense. I think it does. They’re wild, man. I love it, though. I love that wildness. That’s what I grew up in. It’s a fun atmosphere to go play. It’s super loud, super proud. They love their team. It’s just a good football atmosphere, and when it’s a good football atmosphere, you just love playing the game.”

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images