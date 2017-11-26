Rob Gronkowski Turns Into Brandin Cook’s Horse In Hilarious TD Celebration

Rob Gronkowski put the team on his back Sunday afternoon … literally.

The star tight end was tremendous in the New England Patriots’ 35-17 win over the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium, hauling in five catches for 82 yards with two touchdowns. While Gronk stuffed the stat sheet, it was his involvement in touchdown celebrations which really stole the show.

Gronkowski starred in the Patriots’ first choreographed TD celebration of the season, as well as a hilarious routine with wide receiver Brandin Cooks. After Cooks hauled in a 5-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady, he hopped on the back of his 6-foot-6, 265-pound teammate, who chauffeured the speedy wideout back to the sideline.

Cooks and Gronk 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7kWqrn9htE — '03 Kliff Kingsbury (@fearthe_beard11) November 26, 2017

Gronk was close to going into details about the celebration after the game, but in typical Patriots fashion, he managed to stay tight-lipped.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski on his memorable TD celebration with receiver Brandin Cooks, plus his thoughts on the win over the Dolphins. #MIAvsNE https://t.co/PsDIkSSy3F pic.twitter.com/FacvgZPxEy — NESN (@NESN) November 26, 2017

Both Gronkowski and Cooks have had a knack for finding the end zone this season, so we’ll have to wait and see if they keep the creative juices flowing with future touchdown celebrations.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images