Rob Gronkowski Will Pose Huge Challenge For Mass. Native Obi Melifonwu

As a native of Grafton, Mass., Obi Melifonwu grew up rooting for the New England Patriots. He was 7 when the Patriots won their first Super Bowl in 2002, and he spent his childhood idolizing the likes of Corey Dillion, Antowain Smith and Troy Brown.

Now, in just his second NFL game, Melifonwu will face the unenviable task of trying to slow down his favorite team.

“Of course, growing up in Massachusetts, that was the team I definitely cheered for,” the Oakland Raiders rookie safety told reporters ahead of Sunday’s Patriots-Raiders showdown in Mexico City. “So it’s an exciting opportunity to get to play against them.”

Melifonwu, a former UConn star whom the Raiders drafted in the second round this past spring, might have the most difficult assignment of any Oakland defender this weekend. He’ll be the first line of defense against four-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is back to full strength after missing the tail end of last season with a back injury.

Few NFL safeties can replicate Melifonwu’s combination of size (6-foot-4, 244 pounds) and athleticism (4.4-second 40-yard dash, 44-inch vertical jump), but even he still is giving up two inches and 20 pounds to the hulking Gronkowski, who ranks second among tight ends with 583 receiving yards this season.

Inexperience also is an issue for the 23-year-old, who spent the first half of the season on injured reserve after hurting his ankle in training camp. Melifonwu made his NFL debut two weeks ago, playing just seven snaps in a Monday night win over the Miami Dolphins. He made tackles on three of those snaps, though, and should see a much larger role against the Patriots.

“That’s kind of the idea when we brought Obi in,” Raiders defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. told reporters in Oakland. “He’s the guy that’s long, fast, has the ability to match up with the bigger, longer tight ends … so we’re expecting him to step up. This is the world champions, the guys who have been doing it really well for a long time, so Obi is going to get introduced at a high level.

“But Obi is very confident. He’s been pretty good at what he’s been able to do for a long time, so we’re expecting him to play at a high level and accept the challenge.”

So how does Melifonwu plan to defend Gronkowski, who’s tormented opposing safeties since he entered the league in 2010?

“I feel like a lot of people try to out-physical him,” the rookie told reporters. “Just play to your strengths. He’s a big, physical guy with strong hands, so it’s definitely going to be tough. But it’s a matchup that’s going to be fun.”

Of course, Gronkowski isn’t the Patriots’ only offensive weapon — or even their only dangerous tight end. They also have Martellus Bennett and Dwayne Allen — who’s struggled all season but did catch a touchdown pass last week — at the position, as well as wide receivers Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola and Phillip Dorsett and running backs James White, Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead.

Oh, and the guy throwing them the ball just might be the best to ever play the game.

“Tom Brady’s a great quarterback,” Melifonwu told reporters. “A guy who knows exactly who to pick on. He does a great job of film study, so it’s definitely going to be a challenge.”

The Raiders’ secondary has been one of the worst in the NFL this season. Oakland ranks 22nd in passing yards allowed per game, 28th in yards allowed per pass attempt and dead last in passer rating against.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images