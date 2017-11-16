Robert Griffin III Reveals Which NFL Team He Believes Should Sign Him

Robert Griffin III isn’t ready to call it a career in the NFL.

Griffin hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since the Cleveland Browns’ 2016 season finale. The Browns released Griffin at the turn of the new league year back in March, and the 27-year-old has been a free agent ever since.

Despite being out of action for quite some time, Griffin still believes he has what it takes to make an impact in the NFL, and there’s one team in particular that he believes should give him a look: the Houston Texans.

“I feel like I could help the team. I know a lot of their guys. I think I can do a lot of things they’ve been doing offensively,” Griffin told John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “Texas is home, and I’ve always got a soft spot in my heart for Texas.”

Griffin is a Texas native and played collegiately at Baylor, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 2011. Not to mention, the Texans could be looking for an upgrade at quarterback following Deshaun Watson’s season-ending torn ACL injury. Tom Savage has taken over the duties under center in Watson’s absence, but he’s looked less-than-stellar in his last two starts.

It would be a long shot for the Texans, or any other team, to sign Griffin at this stage in the season, but RG3 still is holding out hope for a return to the league.

“I’m training and making sure I stay sharp. I’m not only staying in shape, but I’m working to get better in the film room, too. When my number’s called, I’ll be ready.”

“I definitely believe (I will get another shot). That’s what you work for. You work to get that opportunity so you can put your best foot forward, and when that time comes, I’ll be ready to roll.”

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images