New England Patriots

Robert Kraft, Roger Goodell Spotted Chatting Before Patriots-Raiders Game

by on Sun, Nov 19, 2017 at 4:23PM
2,487

MEXICO CITY — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made it out to another New England Patriots game, but this one’s not in Gillette Stadium.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Goodell were spotted chatting on the sideline at Estadio Azteca on Sunday afternoon before New England took on the Oakland Raiders.

There’s a lot for Kraft and Goodell to chat about, like Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, for instance.

Goodell is a major proponent of international NFL games, so it’s not surprising to see him on hand for Patriots-Raiders in Mexico.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Doug Kyed? Send it to him via Twitter at @DougKyed.
TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team