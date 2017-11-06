Rodney Harrison Believes Giants Players Don’t Respect Ben McAdoo

To say the 2017 season has been rough for the New York Giants would be a massive understatement.

The Giants logged their seventh loss of the campaign Sunday afternoon, a 51-17 shellacking at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams in the Meadowlands. It was the most points New York had allowed at home since 1964, and its 1-7 start to the season is its worst since starting 1-8 in 1980.

Giants head coach Ben McAdoo was criticized following the Week 9 defeat, as the G-Men didn’t appear to be giving their all as the game progressed. While it’s tough to maintain an edge when you’re getting trounced, one former Pro Bowler believes New York’s lack of competitiveness had something to do with the team’s stance with McAdoo.

During halftime of “Sunday Night Football,” NBC’s Rodney Harrison suggested the Giants do not respect their head coach.

NBC's Rodney Harrison on the Giants: "When you don’t respect your coach, players will quit on you. I believe the Giants just flat out quit." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 6, 2017

More Rodney Harrison: "These guys are young, they’re rich, and they’re not going to listen to a coach trying to bully his way around.” https://t.co/zCoCwNZDKd — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 6, 2017

McAdoo can’t totally be faulted for his team’s struggles, as the Giants have endured an inordinate amount of injuries to key players this season. But still, given how poorly this season has gone, it wouldn’t be shocking to see New York move on to a new coach in this offseason.

