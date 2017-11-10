Russell Wilson, Doug Baldwin Combine For One Of Best Plays Of NFL Season

Say what you want about Russell Wilson, but the Seattle Seahawks quarterback flat-out makes plays.

During the fourth quarter of Seattle’s 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Wilson made one of the best plays you’ll see all season. Facing a 2nd-and-21 from his own 44-yard line, Wilson was flushed from the pocket and sent running for his life.

What he did next was something few — if any — quarterbacks in the NFL can pull off.

Wow.

Let’s see that from the SkyCam:

Wilson’s going to get most of the love for this play, but let’s give credit where credit is due to Baldwin, who made a phenomenal catch and run.

And speaking of SkyCam, if you liked the camera angle in that last clip, you’ll be glad to know that NBC plans to use it as the primary angle for the broadcast of Week 11’s “Thursday Night Football” game between the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images