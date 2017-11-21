Seahawks’ Fake Field Goal Vs. Falcons Costs Team In Three-Point Loss

Pete Carroll provided NFL fans with another head scratcher on Monday Night Football.

The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Seattle Seahawks 34-31 on Monday but the Seahawks’ decision to go for a fake field goal right before halftime left many fans confused. With seven seconds remaining in the first half, a fake field goals attempt resulted in a four-yard loss and no points for Seattle, who would go on to lose the game by three points.

