Senators’ Matt Duchene Sneaks Off Ice After Avalanche Trade Him During Game

Matt Duchene won’t stick around where he’s not wanted.

The Ottawa Senators acquired Duchene on Sunday from the Colorado Avalanche via trade, while his now former team was playing the New York Islanders. Duchene apparently learned of the deal during the game because he left the ice during the first period, as medical staff was helping injured Colorado winger Blake Comeau to the dressing room.

And just like that, Matt Duchene is no longer a member of the Avalanche. pic.twitter.com/TlQOuO5PVP — noah (@islesnoah) November 5, 2017

Duchene never returned to the Avalanche bench, and cameras filmed him leaving Colorado’s dressing room for the airport.

Matt Duchene in street clothes leaving the arena while the Avalanche play the Islanders pic.twitter.com/rVBmxsWUW2 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 6, 2017

Duchene’s swift exit seemed sudden, but he suspected something might happen, having been the subject of trade rumors for months.

“I kind of knew before they told me,” Duchene said, per Sportsnet. “I saw them talking on the bench. It’s very strange, but I kind of half-expected it to be the weirdest way possible. It’s one of those things — it’s a business and I’ll have a good story for people one day.”

Duchene heads to Ottawa in a three-team deal, which also includes the Nashville Predators. Colorado receives prospects Samuel Girard, Vladislav Kamenev and a 2018 second-round draft pick from Nashville and forward Shane Bowers, goaltender Andrew Hammond, a 2018 first-round pick and 2019 third-round selection from Ottawa. Ottawa sent forward Kyle Turris to Nashville.

Appears this is the Duchene Trade per Avalanche Broadcast and @FriedgeHNIC NSH signed Turris to 6 years, $36M. pic.twitter.com/BJ9VyeaAcJ — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) November 6, 2017

