Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian Reportedly To Marry In New Orleans Imminently

by on Wed, Nov 15, 2017 at 10:29AM
The family bonds are tightening in Serena Williams’ house.

The tennis superstar will marry her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, this week at New Orleans’ Contemporary Arts Center, PEOPLE’s Alexia Fernandez reported Wednesday, citing a source. The Williams-Ohanian wedding will be an intimate affair, but celebrities Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kris Jenner and Meghan Markle are among the rumored guests, some of whom began arriving in the Big Easy as early as Wednesday.

Williams and Ohanian have been dating since 2015 and engaged since December 2016. The couple’s first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., was born Sept. 1.

If the Williams-Ohanian wedding is anything like the lavish baby shower they threw, it is bound to be New Orleans’ hottest event of late 2017.

