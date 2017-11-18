Shaq Converts Shattered Backboard Remnants Into Amazing ‘Broken Rim Tree’

Ever wonder what happened to all those rims from backboards broken by Shaquille O’ Neal? Well, wonder no longer.

The NBA legend shared a photo on Instagram on Saturday of what he’s calling the “broken rim tree.” It’s pretty self-explanatory: Shaq took all the rims from all the shattered backboards, and repurposed them into one seriously impressive work of yard art.

Check this out:

These are all the backboards I have broken this is the “BROKEN RIM TREE” A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on Nov 18, 2017 at 5:04am PST

Now that’s awesome.

In case you’ve forgotten about Shaq’s backboard-busting powers, here’s a refresher:

That clip of Shaq literally tearing down an entire backboard while playing for the Orlando Magic will never get old.

And to think Dwight Howard had the gall to try and take O’Neal’s “Superman” nickname.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images