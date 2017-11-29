Should Celtics Offer This Hypothetical Trade For Pelicans’ Anthony Davis?

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Anthony Davis is the crown jewel of potential trade targets.

Can we all agree on that?

This isn’t to say Davis is the best player in the NBA, although he’s certainly among the very best. But no player mentioned in trade speculation nowadays matches the New Orleans Pelicans big man in terms of talent and star power. He’s a top-five player capable of transforming a franchise, especially if the acquiring team already is a contender … like the Boston Celtics.

To be clear, we’re just spitballing here. While the Celtics long have been linked to Davis, especially leading up to the 2017 NBA Draft and before trading for Kyrie Irving, there isn’t any strong evidence to suggest Boston ever has been close to reeling in the Kentucky product. But if the Pelicans decide to trade Davis, perhaps as part of a rebuilding process, shouldn’t the Celtics be considered among the favorites to land the four-time All-Star? After all, Boston still has some intriguing assets even after acquiring Irving.

Which brings us to an article written by Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes that was published Tuesday. The article, featuring the headline “5 Realistic NBA Trades: Ideas for Jahlil Okafor, DeAndre Jordan, Anthony Davis,” includes a hypothetical trade in which the Celtics get Davis.

Here’s what Hughes suggested before explaining why both teams should consider such a deal:

Celtics receive: Anthony Davis and Omer Asik

Pelicans receive: Al Horford, Jayson Tatum and 2019 first-round draft pick(s)

Again, this is all for fun. It’s unclear whether the Celtics and Pelicans ever discussed this type of trade or if they ever will. It makes for great Boston barroom chatter, though. And we’re all about joining that discussion, because it’s fascinating.

As mentioned, Davis is an elite talent. He’s also 24 years old, a marketable face and would fill Boston’s supposed need for a rim protector. Sure, the former No. 1 overall pick has his warts — namely his injury history — but adding him to a Celtics team that’s already clicking could put Boston over the top in the Eastern Conference. And imagine what next season would look like with Irving, Davis, Gordon Hayward and Jaylen Brown firmly entrenched in Boston’s starting five.

Of course, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge would need to swallow hard before making the deal. Tatum, who’s just 19 years old, could blossom into a superstar himself. Plus, he’s cost-controlled for the time being, giving Boston greater long-term financial flexibility. The real question, however, might be whether the Pelicans would have any interest whatsoever in this hypothetical trade.

It seems unlikely given Davis’ stature and the impact it could have in dealing with their other star, DeMarcus Cousins, but Hughes pointed out in explaining the trade from a Pelicans perspective that Tatum would become New Orleans’ best wing player and would offset the team’s overpays with his club-friendly contract. You certainly could do worse than a core of Cousins, Tatum, Horford and Jrue Holiday, especially in conjunction with whatever draft picks the Celtics fork over.

Will this ever happen? Probably not. But it’s an entertaining jumping-off point for arguing about whether the Celtics should go all-in for Davis. And who doesn’t like arguing about stuff like that, even if Boston is playing great basketball so far this season?