Should NHL Continue To Play Regular-Season Games In Europe?

The Ottawa Senators are used to crossing borders for games, but the club took its international travel to a new level last week.

The Senators and Colorado Avalanche faced off in a pair of matchups in Stockholm, Sweden as part of the NHL Global Series. Ottawa claimed a series sweep with a pair of 4-3 victories.

During Wednesday’s edition of “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by Webster Bank, Dale Arnold, Billy Jaffe and Barry Pederson debated whether or not regular-season games in Europe are a good idea for the NHL.

Hear what they had to say in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Per Haljestam/USA TODAY Sports Images