Skip Bayless Finds Ridiculous Reason To Rip LeBron James After Ejection

LeBron James was ejected (unfairly) for the first time in his NBA career Tuesday night, but Skip Bayless still found a way to criticize the Cleveland Cavaliers star for his forced early exit.

The outspoken FS1 commentator has been dissecting James’ every move for years, and Wednesday on “Undisputed” pulled what might have been a first when he defended the 32-year-old for what he believes was an unjust ejection.

But Bayless didn’t have James’ back for long, as he quickly turned it into an argument about King James’ minutes and why he thinks the superstar is trying to stuff his career stat sheet in an attempt to have something over Michael Jordan.

Wow.

Leave it to Bayless to turn a simple ejection into a Jordan-James argument.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images