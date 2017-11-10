Skip Bayless Would Take This Quarterback Over Tom Brady Moving Forward

Skip Bayless just took his praise of Dak Prescott to a whole new level.

Bayless, as you probably know, is a huge Cowboys supporter, so it’s no wonder he thinks very highly of the sophomore quarterback, who’s having a great season for Dallas after earning Rookie of the Year honors last season.

In fact, Prescott is the NFL’s most underrated player, according to Bayless, who added Friday that he’d even take the 24-year-old over New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady moving forward.

First, here’s Bayless pointing to Prescott as the NFL’s most underrated player on Thursday’s episode of “Undisputed” on FS1:

"Dak Prescott remains the most underrated player in the National Football League." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/97yuvR7lJu — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 9, 2017

Now, here’s Bayless saying Friday he’d take Prescott over Brady.

.@ShannonSharpe: Did you just say you would take Dak Prescott over Tom Brady?@RealSkipBayless: Yeah. I think he's got a Brady-esque future pic.twitter.com/WFbJaECB5U — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 10, 2017

Understandably, Shannon Sharpe was taken aback by Bayless’ effusive praise. Not because Prescott doesn’t look like a franchise quarterback — he certainly does — but because Brady still is playing at such a high level and Bayless hasn’t been shy in the past about pointing out TB12’s greatness.

Of course, it’s important to note that Brady is 40 years old and, in theory, could slow down within the next few years, while Prescott is just beginning what could be a very successful NFL career. So maybe taking Prescott over Brady right now, if you were starting an NFL franchise, isn’t that crazy.

It still requires a lot of belief in Prescott, though. And evidently, Bayless is a believer.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images