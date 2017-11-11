So Now Steph Curry’s Draining Trick Shots By Kicking Balls Over 50 Feet

What can’t Stephen Curry do?

The Golden State Warriors held a practice Friday ahead of Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, which offered Curry the perfect opportunity to work on his trick shots. The Dubs guard outdid himself, though, by kicking a ball into a hoop from well over 50 feet away.

Watch the insane “shot” in the video below:

Get out of here.

Now, it might surprise you that Curry is so good with his feet. But not us.

