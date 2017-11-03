Some Astros Fans Voted To Give Up Deshaun Watson To Win World Series

Houston sports fans have gone through a range of emotions in the past 24 hours.

First, the Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series to capture the first championship in franchise history.

But about 17 hours later, the Houston sports scene was hit with the devastating news that Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL in practice and will miss the remainder of the season.

Now, this is horrible news for any sports fan who has watched Watson play. But it’s even worse for a number of Houston sports fans who recently answered a Twitter poll saying they would give up Watson in order for the Astros to win the World Series.

Here’s the poll that was asked by Twitter user @Bags4HoF:

The god of sports descends from the heavens and grants every #Astros fan their wish: a World Series. Cost? #Texans QB Deshaun Watson. — Bags4HoF (@Bags4HoF) October 15, 2017

Only 127 people voted in the poll, but the people who clicked yes have to be feeling pretty terrible right now.

Watson, who was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month on Thursday, tore his ACL during his freshman year at Clemson, but he returned to lead the Tigers to back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, eventually defeating Alabama for the 2017 title.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images