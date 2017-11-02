Collectors Paying Big Bucks For Sports Illustrated’s 2014 Astros Cover

With their 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, the Houston Astros brought the city of Houston its first World Series title.

But Sports Illustrated subscribers might’ve been the biggest winners in Game 7.

As you’ve probably heard by now, SI released an issue in 2014 — with George Springer on the cover — predicting the Astros would win the World Series. And now that the prediction has come true, some people who held onto the issue are putting it up for sale — and reaping the benefits.

“Over the past two days, full copies of the magazine, published on June 30, 2014, have sold on eBay auctions for as much as $1,025 each, with an average price of $280,” ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported Tuesday.

In case this is news to you, and you plan to immediately rummage through your stacks of old SI issues, here’s the cover you’re looking for:

THE JINX IS DEAD pic.twitter.com/d4OVj1BFcR — Ben Reiter (@BenReiter) November 2, 2017

Now, $1,025 certainly isn’t chump change, and we wouldn’t blame you for capitalizing on the opportunity right away.

But we’re only a day removed from the World Series. Think of how much these issues will increase in value in the coming days, weeks, months and years. Plus, SI doesn’t reprint its current issues, meaning the ones that are out there right now are the only ones that will be out there.

Want our advice? Go see the Astros play, either at Minute Maid Park or whatever venue is nearest you, and do whatever it takes to get Springer to autograph your copy.