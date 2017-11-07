Sports World Reacts To Roy Halladay’s Death With Heartfelt Social Media Posts

The baseball world lost one of its best Tuesday afternoon.

Former Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay passed away after his plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico. He was 40 years old.

The tragic news sparked considerable reaction from the sports world, as a number of athletes and coaches took to social media to mourn the loss the of the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

I’m stunned to silence over the news of Roy Halladay. My thoughts and heart are with Brandy and the boys. Rest In Peace my friend. — Charlie Manuel (@CMBaseball41) November 7, 2017

In shock over the terrible news about Roy Halladay… a pitcher I grew up admiring & rooting for. Praying for his family & friends. #RIPDoc — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) November 7, 2017

Devastated by the tragic loss of Roy Halladay. Best, most consistent pitcher ever. Tremendous teammate. Loving father. Great person. Prayers — Raúl Ibañez (@RaulIbanezMLB) November 7, 2017

Honored to have had the opportunity to step in the box against the Hall of Famer Roy Halladay. Sick to my stomach to hear the news #RIP34 🙏 — Justin Turner (@redturn2) November 7, 2017

The first cutter I ever saw was out of the hands of Roy Halladay. One of the best to do it. My condolences to his family.Lord be with them — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) November 7, 2017

Rest In Peace Roy Halladay, you will never be forgotten. Your legacy will Live on! #Legend #RIPRoyHalladay — Jeremy Roenick (@Jeremy_Roenick) November 7, 2017

I asked Derek Jeter on a @Nike baseball trip "who's the toughest pitcher you" and before I finished he said "Roy Halladay" #RIPDoc — Rick Sutcliffe (@Sut_ESPN) November 7, 2017

So incredibly saddened to hear about @RoyHalladay. Rest in peace brother. Gone way too soon. — Claude Giroux (@28CGiroux) November 7, 2017

Heart is broken to hear about Roy Halladay .great friend, teammate, father and husband. One of the best teammates ever! You will be missed ! — Roy Oswalt (@royoswalt44net) November 7, 2017

RIP to Roy Halladay. When I played baseball, I always wanted to pitch like “Doc”. — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) November 7, 2017

We were together in this journey as Canadian Baseball Hall of Famers, now you are gone. RIP Roy Halladay pic.twitter.com/x5Vv0r8djx — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) November 7, 2017

Devastating. One of my favorite teammates ever. The blueprint for what a competitor looks like.

RIP Roy Halladay. Heartbroken for his family — Michael Young (@MikeyY626) November 7, 2017

Halladay wrapped up his 13-year career in 2013 with an overall record of 203-105. He was named to eight All-Star teams and also threw a no-hitter in the 2010 National League Division Series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Thumbnail photo via David Manning/USA TODAY Sports Images