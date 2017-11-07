Sports World Reacts To Roy Halladay’s Death With Heartfelt Social Media Posts

The baseball world lost one of its best Tuesday afternoon.
Former Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay passed away after his plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico. He was 40 years old.
The tragic news sparked considerable reaction from the sports world, as a number of athletes and coaches took to social media to mourn the loss the of the two-time Cy Young Award winner.
Halladay wrapped up his 13-year career in 2013 with an overall record of 203-105. He was named to eight All-Star teams and also threw a no-hitter in the 2010 National League Division Series against the Cincinnati Reds.
Thumbnail photo via David Manning/USA TODAY Sports Images
