Steelers Hilariously Mock A.J. Green-Jalen Ramsey Brawl In Touchdown Celebration

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the NFL’s kings of touchdown celebrations.

Through 10 weeks, the Steelers already have had a number of priceless celebrations from JuJu Smith Schuster paying homage to “Dragon Ball Z” to Le’Veon Bell’s bench press.

But those two electric playmakers teamed up for another celebration Sunday, and this one took a direct shot at Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green’s fight with Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey last week.

Schuster-Smith scored a 7-yard touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts and then Bell did his best Green impersonation and came in for the takedown.

Le'Veon Bell and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster re-enact the A.J. Green- Jalen Ramsey Fight for their TD celebration pic.twitter.com/8gNlLTOdvs — NOT_SCTop10 (@NOTSCTop10PIays) November 12, 2017

The Steelers rookie wide receiver asked fans to vote on who did it better after the game.

Pittsburgh escaped Indianapolis with a 20-17 win, but Bell and Smith-Schuster stole the show with their hilarious re-enactment.

Thumbnail photo via Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports Images