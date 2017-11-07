Steelers’ Juju Smith-Schuster Can Shelve Bike, Obtains Driver’s License

Juju Smith-Schuster might soon be moving around the Pittsburgh, Pa., area a little faster than before.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver announced Tuesday on Twitter he has obtained his driver’s license. Smith-Schuster, 20, has gained notoriety for using a bike as his primary mode of transportation, but that might change now that he can legally drive.

Perhaps the high-profile theft of Smith-Schuster’s bike last month has prodded him into the fast lane.

Time will tell how driving an automobile will affect Smith-Schuster’s performances for the Steelers. He has been one of the NFL’s top rookies through Week 9, and Steelers fans are hopeful his potentially new transportation regime won’t make him less hungry for success.

