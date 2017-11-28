Stephen A. Smith Relays Important Message About Floyd Mayweather’s Future

Let’s just say Stephen A. Smith used a source with knowledge of the situation.

According to Smith, Floyd Mayweather Jr. contacted him via FaceTime just minutes before he went on the air Tuesday for ESPN’s “First Take.” The undefeated boxer apparently wanted to inform Smith (and the world) that there’s no truth to the rumors he’s considering coming out of retirement for a 51st career fight.

Here’s the message that Smith relayed:

This comes on the heels of TMZ reporting Monday that Mayweather has been training like a maniac in the gym and is considering another fight. The report was somewhat surprising, as Mayweather said leading up to and after his fight against Conor McGregor back in August that he’s calling it quits at age 40. But evidently, the buzz was all for naught.

Then again, we’ve seen plenty of athletes change their minds regarding retirement. And Mayweather undoubtedly could make a ton of money by stepping back into the ring.

Either way, expect Smith to have his finger on the pulse if Mayweather ever changes his mind.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images