Stephen Curry To Teach Online Basketball Courses, Share Knowledge Of Game

Class is in session with professor Curry.

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will be taking his skills to the interweb, partnering with MasterClass.com to teach an online course in basketball.

In other words, those looking to improve on their 3-point shots or ball-handling skills soon can receive instruction from one of the world’s best. Curry recently discussed the opportunity with ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

“If I think about where I was when I was 13, if I had access to this type of curriculum, I would have been a much better player faster,” Curry told Haynes. “It took me a while to learn how to practice and do the drills the right way. I want people to see how I invest in my game, how I train, what I do in my workouts and what’s my mental approach.”

The course already is open for pre-enrollment, with plans for it to go live in 2018. For the grand price of $90, pupils will have access to at least 15 lessons taught by the guard. Curry noted he also plans to take part in question-and-answer sessions with students from time to time.

Basketball lessons that can be knocked out in a couple of days from a two-time MVP? Sounds better than heaps of student loans over a four-year education.

Thumbnail Photo Via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports