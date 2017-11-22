Stephen Gostkowski Earns AFC Accolade After Drilling 62-Yard Field Goal

Stephen Gostkowski’s big day down in Mexico City earned him his first weekly award of the 2017 season.

Gostkowski was selected as the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 11 after he went 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts — including a franchise-record 62-yarder — and 3-for-3 on extra points in a 33-8 win over the Oakland Raiders at Azteca Stadium.

This is Gostkowski’s sixth career player of the week selection. Only his predecessor, Adam Vinatieri, had more among Patriots special teamers.

After enduring one of the worst seasons of his career in 2016, Gostkowski has returned to form. He’s converted 26 of his 29 field-goal attempts through 10 games and 28 of his 29 extra points.

Gostkowski’s 62-yard field goal against the Raiders, which came after New England forced a fumble inside its own 5-yard line, gave the Patriots a 17-0 lead entering halftime. They then scored a touchdown less than a minute into the third quarter to break the game wide open.

“It was a big momentum play in the game,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday. “It was a great play by all three guys — (long snapper Joe Cardona), (punter Ryan Allen) and Steve. It was a really good operation, and it was a hell of a kick. I think everybody’s excited about it.”

