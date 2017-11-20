Steve Kerr Wants Media To Stop Covering Donald Trump-LaVar Ball Feud

If you’re as sick of LaVar Ball and President Donald Trump as everyone else is, Steve Kerr has an idea.

The media should stop covering them.

The Golden State Warriors head coach was asked about the growing feud between Ball and Trump that stems from Ball not thanking the president for helping get his son, UCLA freshman LiAngelo Ball, off the hook for shoplifting during the team’s trip to China.

Kerr had the perfect response to the battle between obnoxious and immature.

Steve Kerr on the Trump, LaVar stuff: "Two people seeking attention…It'd be nice if you stopped covering both of them." pic.twitter.com/qwfL7I8sFr — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 19, 2017

“Modern life. Two people seeking attention and they’re both getting it,” Kerr said. “I’m sure both guys are really happy. You know what would help? If all of you just stopped covering both of them. Is that possible? You could probably stop covering LaVar. I don’t think you could stop covering the president. I don’t think that would work. It would be nice for all of us if both of them would just be quiet. That’d be great.”

Wouldn’t that be great.

Trump, however, won’t give it up, as the president continued to go after Ball on Twitter on Sunday.

Shoplifting is a very big deal in China, as it should be (5-10 years in jail), but not to father LaVar. Should have gotten his son out during my next trip to China instead. China told them why they were released. Very ungrateful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

While Trump might have had some influence in the decision to let the players leave the country, ESPN’s Arash Markazi reported that the players would be spending a maximum of 1-2 weeks in China, so it wouldn’t appear that diplomatic intervention was necessary.

It’s important to note that he was never in jail. He was staying at a luxury lakeside hotel with two teammates for a week. Multiple sources on the ground with knowledge of the situation said they would be going home in 1-2 weeks. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 19, 2017

Perhaps Kerr’s wish will come true, at least on Ball’s front.

