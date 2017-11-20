Steve Kerr Wants Media To Stop Covering Donald Trump-LaVar Ball Feud

If you’re as sick of LaVar Ball and President Donald Trump as everyone else is, Steve Kerr has an idea.
The media should stop covering them.
The Golden State Warriors head coach was asked about the growing feud between Ball and Trump that stems from Ball not thanking the president for helping get his son, UCLA freshman LiAngelo Ball, off the hook for shoplifting during the team’s trip to China.
Kerr had the perfect response to the battle between obnoxious and immature.
“Modern life. Two people seeking attention and they’re both getting it,” Kerr said. “I’m sure both guys are really happy. You know what would help? If all of you just stopped covering both of them. Is that possible? You could probably stop covering LaVar. I don’t think you could stop covering the president. I don’t think that would work. It would be nice for all of us if both of them would just be quiet. That’d be great.”
Wouldn’t that be great.
Trump, however, won’t give it up, as the president continued to go after Ball on Twitter on Sunday.
While Trump might have had some influence in the decision to let the players leave the country, ESPN’s Arash Markazi reported that the players would be spending a maximum of 1-2 weeks in China, so it wouldn’t appear that diplomatic intervention was necessary.
Perhaps Kerr’s wish will come true, at least on Ball’s front.
Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images
