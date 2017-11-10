Surfer Andrew Cotton Breaks Back In Scariest Wipeout You’ll Ever See

For all of surfing’s inherent beauty, it’s also one of the most dangerous sports in the world.

The latest evidence of that came in Nazare, Portugal, on Wednesday, when British pro surfer Andrew Cotton broke his back in one of the most jaw-dropping wipeouts you’ll ever see. Watch the scary scene unfold in the video below:

Wow.

At first glance, it looked as if it was Cotton’s surfboard that shot out of the crashing wave, but in fact it was Cotton himself.

A day after the incident, Cotton took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the incident. Considering all he went through, the 36-year-old seems in pretty good spirits.

You have to hand it to Cotton, who appears to be taking this as well as anybody could.

Let’s hope he gets back to riding some big rollers as soon as possible.