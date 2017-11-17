Tara Stokes Keeping UConn Hurling Team Alive With Help From Family In Ireland

UConn hurling wouldn’t exist without Tara Stokes that much is clear.

The Dublin, Ireland native had her own hurling career cut short due to a knee injury, but she has kept the program at UConn rolling even though she can’t take the field.

Stokes, a junior at UConn, now serves as the team’s manager and coach. Stokes’ responsibilities range from scheduling games with other schools to having her family bring the team equipment over from Ireland.

To hear Stokes’ story, check out the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.

The Fenway Hurling Classic will take place Sunday, Nov. 19 beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET.