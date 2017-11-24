College Football

TCU, Baylor Get In Benches-Clearing Brawl; Ref Gives Penalties To Everyone

by on Fri, Nov 24, 2017 at 5:37PM
TCU and Baylor really don’t like each other, to say the least.

During the third quarter of the No. 10 Horned Frogs’ 45-22 win over the Bears on Friday, Baylor running back JaMycal Hasty took a late hit after being forced out of bounds. As he got up, players began pushing and shoving — then all hell broke loose.

Check out this benches-clearing brawl:

What a mess.

Here’s the view from stands, with some lousy “Baylor sucks” chants to boot:

Now, it’s hard to take any positives out of a situation like this.

Nevertheless, a referee ensured many viewers cracked a smile, as he dished out unsportsmanlike penalties to nearly everyone in Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Hey, can you blame him?

With the win, TCU improved to 10-2 on the season. Baylor, meanwhile, dropped to an ugly 1-11.

