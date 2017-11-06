Teen With Cerebral Palsy Scores Amazing 80-Yard Touchdown In Final Game

Sepp Shirey has grown up dreaming of scoring a touchdown.

The Atlee High School football player, who was born with cerebral palsy, finally got to find paydirt on Oct. 28 in one of the most inspirational moments in sports.

Shirey had taken a few snaps during his high school career, but Atlee head coach Matt Gray wanted Shirey to get one last run on senior night.

The plan, according to WTVR-6, was for Shirey to take the handoff and be touched down by the defense. But Shirey’s father directed the coach and refs to let the other team tackle his son.

But Taesean Crutchfield, a linebacker for Varina High School, had a different idea.

After Shirey fell down on his first handoff, the senior running back went through the hole on the next play, and Crutchfield, and his teammates, cheered Shirey on as he headed for the end zone.

“I looked in his eyes when he was running,” Crutchfield said. “I looked at him, I was clapping him on. I just wanted him to score because I knew it would be a good feeling for him.”

Shirey crossed the goal line and collapsed into the end zone after scoring an 80-yard touchdown.

Here’s a video of the incredible moment:

“I looked pretty consistent throughout the run, but there was about three times where I was this close to going over,” Shirey said. “Once I got to the 20, I had no energy left in my legs.

“I’ve maybe walked further distances, but definitely not at that speed,” he said. “I definitely surprised myself.”

Crutchfield, who told his teammates to let Shirey run as far as he could, was speechless at how the moment unfolded.

“I was like, ‘Dang! Is this really going on?’ ” Crutchfield said. “I could feel it inside. I don’t know why, but I loved him as a person because he’s got more heart than anybody.”

What a moment.