Tennessee State Football Player Punches, KOs Own Coach On Sidelines

Latrelle Lee’s college and football careers are all but over because he committed the ultimate act of insubordination.
The Tennessee State defensive end punched his team’s strength coach, T.J. Greenstone, in the head Saturday, knocking him out with a pair of blows during the team’s Ohio Valley Conference game against Southeast Missouri. The Tennessean captured and shared video of the shocking incident on Twitter.
Tennessee State responded quickly, with head coach Rod Reed kicking Lee off the team and the university dismissing him outright Monday. Lee was a senior majoring in criminal justice and was included on the 2016 Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll, according to USA TODAY’s Mike Organ.
Whether Lee, 22, can learn from this incident and move forward in a positive direction is up to him.
