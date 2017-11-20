Terry Glenn, Ex-Patriots Receiver, Reportedly Dies In Car Crash At Age 43

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Terry Glenn reportedly died in a car wreck Monday morning in Irving, Texas. He was 43.

Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram was the first to report news of Glenn’s death.

After starring at Ohio State in his native Columbus, Glenn was drafted seventh overall by New England in 1996. He immediately became quarterback Drew Bledsoe’s favorite target, catching 90 passes for 1,132 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie for a Patriots team that lost to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXI.

Terry Glenn catches a 53 yard Drew Bledsoe pass in the fog. 1996 AFC Divisional Playoff. I was there and lost sight of the football. Terry didn’t. pic.twitter.com/z8xUugNA5H — Guglielmo (@bzref) November 20, 2017

Glenn went on to play five more seasons with the Patriots, earning his lone Pro Bowl selection in 1999. He caught Tom Brady’s first career touchdown pass in Week 5 of the 2001 campaign.

Tom Brady's first career TD to Terry Glenn!! #RipTG88 pic.twitter.com/uNGy7llZ6C — '03 Kliff Kingsbury (@fearthe_beard11) November 20, 2017

The Patriots traded Glenn to the Packers in 2002. He spent one season there before being dealt to the Dallas Cowboys, where he finished his career. Glenn surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the Cowboys in 2005 and 2006 but played in just one game during the 2007 season and retired in 2008.

Several of Glenn’s former teammates expressed their condolences on social media after the news broke.

Man….#RIP to my former teammate Terry Glenn, who passed away this morning due to a car accident. Praying for his family — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) November 20, 2017

Awful news on Terry Glenn…most gifted receiver I've ever played with — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) November 20, 2017

Loved this man. My son asked me a decade ago who my favorite receiver ever was because he wanted that jersey for Christmas. He got a Terry Glenn jersey from Santa. TG overcame horrible adversity to become a really good man. May your soul rest in peace my friend. A post shared by Drew Bledsoe (@drewbledsoe) on Nov 20, 2017 at 8:28am PST

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images