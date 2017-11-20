Terry Glenn, Ex-Patriots Receiver, Reportedly Dies In Car Crash At Age 43

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Terry Glenn reportedly died in a car wreck Monday morning in Irving, Texas. He was 43.
Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram was the first to report news of Glenn’s death.
After starring at Ohio State in his native Columbus, Glenn was drafted seventh overall by New England in 1996. He immediately became quarterback Drew Bledsoe’s favorite target, catching 90 passes for 1,132 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie for a Patriots team that lost to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXI.
Glenn went on to play five more seasons with the Patriots, earning his lone Pro Bowl selection in 1999. He caught Tom Brady’s first career touchdown pass in Week 5 of the 2001 campaign.
The Patriots traded Glenn to the Packers in 2002. He spent one season there before being dealt to the Dallas Cowboys, where he finished his career. Glenn surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the Cowboys in 2005 and 2006 but played in just one game during the 2007 season and retired in 2008.
Several of Glenn’s former teammates expressed their condolences on social media after the news broke.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
