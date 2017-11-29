Texans Defensive End J.J. Watt Takes First Steps Since Leg Injury

The injury bug has bitten the Houston Texans pretty hard this season, but things are beginning to look up.

Injuries to defensive end J.J. Watt and quarterback DeShaun Watson have derailed this season for the 4-7 Texans. But moving forward to 2018, Watt took a big step forward Tuesday.

Literally.

The four-time Pro-Bowler posted a video of him taking his first steps on a treadmill since the injury. He shared the video in an Instagram story.

JJ Watt took his first steps since his injury today pic.twitter.com/n3d79ezfMN — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) November 28, 2017

While there’s obviously no chance he returns this season, to see him rehabbing it and moving around — even if just a little bit — must be encouraging to the Texans, especially given how devastating the injury to his leg was.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images.