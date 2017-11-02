The Rebound: Cavs Struggling, Kyrie Irving Hitting Stride, Hayward Presser Points

The Rebound is in mid-season form as trends begin to develop on the young 2017-18 NBA season.

Courtney Cox and Darren Hartwell have you covered coast to coast on every bit of NBA news, both on and off the court.

In the fourth episode of “The Rebound,” they discuss the biggest headlines from around the NBA, including Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward’s Thursday press conference, Kyrie Irving leading the hot Celtics, Cleveland and Golden State’s slow starts and Jahlil Okafor’s situation with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Finally, they take a look at the best Halloween costumes from around the NBA this year.

