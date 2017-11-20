Podcast

The Rebound: Celtics Rally For Jaylen Brown; Joel Embiid’s Social Media Game

by on Mon, Nov 20, 2017 at 4:49PM
The Boston Celtics have continued their winning ways after knocking off the defending champion Golden State Warriors, and following it up with an impressive road win over the Atlanta Hawks.

This week on “The Rebound,” NESN.com’s Courtney Cox and Darren Hartwell discuss how Jaylen Brown’s off-the-court tragedy has transferred to his performance on the court. Also, they take a deeper dive into Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid’s social media game against seemingly everyone in the NBA.

Finally, Courtney and Darren share what they are most thankful for in basketball during this special Thanksgiving week episode.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II and Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Darren Hartwell? Send it to him via Twitter at @darren_hartwell.
