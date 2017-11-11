The Rebound: Kyrie And The Celtics Are For Real, Knicks On A Roll

The Rebound jumps around the nation as the Boston Celtics soar and the Cleveland Cavaliers are feeling moody.

Courtney Cox and Darren Hartwell have you covered from coast-to-coast on every bit of NBA news, both on and off the court.

In the fifth episode of “The Rebound,” they discuss the notable headlines from around the NBA, including Celtics guard Kyrie Irving hitting his stride, LeBron James and the Cavs struggling, the San Antonio Spurs still winning without their stars and how the Golden State Warriors keep humming along.

Finally, they take a look at LeBron’s Instagram fiascos and Eric Bledsoe’s trade saga in this week’s NBA Social Media segment.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper and Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images