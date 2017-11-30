The Rebound: LeBron James Ejected, James Harden’s Monster November

In this week’s episode of “The Rebound,” Courtney Cox and Darren Hartwell break down all the biggest headlines around the NBA.

They take a deeper look into LeBron James being ejected during the Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Miami Heat. In addition, they also discuss James Harden and the Houston Rockets’ amazing November, as well as Tony Parker’s return to the San Antonio Spurs and the Boston Celtics’ steady pace.

Finally, they analyze the always-fascinating world of NBA social media.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard and Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images