The Rebound: Breaking Down Masked Kyrie Irving, LeBron James Vs. Knicks

The Boston Celtics have won 13-straight games and are forcing the basketball world to ask if they can contend for a trip to the NBA Finals over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This week on “The Rebound,” Courtney Cox and Darren Hartwell discuss how Kyrie Irving has been able to lead the C’s, if the Houston Rockets can contend with the Golden State Warriors, how Lonzo Ball’s rookie season is developing and why LeBron James needs to cause drama with the New York Knicks.

Finally, they discuss Eric Bledsoe’s resurgence with the Milwaukee Bucks and take a trip around this week in NBA social media.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner and Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images