Boston Bruins

‘The Spoken B’ Talks Bruins’ Surge, Oilers’ Struggles, Devils-Ducks Trade

by on Thu, Nov 30, 2017 at 9:23PM
2,137

The Boston Bruins have surged up the standings with five wins in their last six games, and that was the focus of discussion on the latest “The Spoken B” hockey show episode hosted by NESN.com’s Nicholas Goss and Rachel Holt.

They also talk about other Bruins topics, the Edmonton Oilers’ struggles, and Thursday’s trade between the New Jersey Devils and Anaheim Ducks.

Check out the full episode in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a Bruins/NHL question for Nick Goss? Send it to him via Twitter at @NickGossNESN
TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team