This Hilarious Matt Ryan GIF Perfectly Sums Up Falcons’ Brutal Season

by on Sun, Nov 5, 2017 at 5:11PM
There’s no more denying it: The Atlanta Falcons are experiencing a full-blown Super Bowl hangover.

After losing to the Carolina Panthers 20-17 at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, the Falcons are a disappointing 4-4 and sit third in the NFC South standings. The general frustration of the Falcons and their fans can be perfectly summed by this hilarious GIF of Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan:

OK, that horse noise was a bit much.

Still, the look on Ryan’s face is the perfect representation of a team that, while immensely talented, has lost four out of their last five.

