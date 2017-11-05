This Hilarious Matt Ryan GIF Perfectly Sums Up Falcons’ Brutal Season

There’s no more denying it: The Atlanta Falcons are experiencing a full-blown Super Bowl hangover.
After losing to the Carolina Panthers 20-17 at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, the Falcons are a disappointing 4-4 and sit third in the NFC South standings. The general frustration of the Falcons and their fans can be perfectly summed by this hilarious GIF of Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan:
OK, that horse noise was a bit much.
Still, the look on Ryan’s face is the perfect representation of a team that, while immensely talented, has lost four out of their last five.
Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images
